Avalanche's Ben Meyers: Ascends to top level
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Meyers was recalled by the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Meyers is expected to center Colorado's third line against the Flyers on Tuesday. He's picked up one goal through six NHL appearances this season.
