site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-ben-meyers-back-with-big-club-496741 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's Ben Meyers: Back with big club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Meyers was promoted from AHL Colorado on Friday.
Look for Meyers to slot into a fourth-line role for Saturday's game versus Dallas. He's picked up one goal through 32 NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read