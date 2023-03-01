site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Ben Meyers: Back with big club
Meyers was promoted from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.
Meyers is expected to center the fourth line versus New Jersey on Wednesday. He's picked up one goal through 32 top-level appearances this year.
