Meyers scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Meyers opened the scoring just 3:30 into the contest. The goal was his second career tally -- he also scored in his NHL debut last season. The 23-year-old has seen limited usage on the Avalanche's fourth line this year, adding three hits and a plus-1 rating through three games. Without more playing time, he's a non-factor in most fantasy formats.