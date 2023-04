Meyers scored twice in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Meyers looked like a man on a mission Thursday, and he broke through at 15:08 of the second period. He added another tally in the third for the first multi-goal and multi-point game in his NHL career. The 24-year-old has three tallies, 31 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-6 rating through 35 appearances this season, though he's mainly been limited to a bottom-six role.