Meyers had two hits over 9:48 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Meyers began the season on the fourth line and is not expected to be an impact player for the Avalanche. His role as a regular could be in jeopardy when Darren Helm (undisclosed) and Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) return to the lineup. The Avs may also use Anton Blidh on the fourth line when a more physical presence is preferred.