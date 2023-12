Meyers scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Meyers played 7:32 in his NHL season debut, filling in on the fourth line with Joel Kiviranta (illness) out. Meyers' tally tied the game at 3-3 in the second period. The 25-year-old has 12 points in 17 games with AHL Colorado this season, showing his solid scoring touch, but he's unlikely to fill more than a bottom-six role while in the NHL this time around.