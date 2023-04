Meyers scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Meyers' first-period tally was a bit fluky, as he didn't get off a good shot, but an Oiler helped it into the net behind Stuart Skinner. The 24-year-old Meyers has three goals over his last four contests and four tallies through 38 outings overall. If the Avalanche don't get an injured forward back for the start of the playoffs, Meyers could continue to fill in for a bottom-six job.