Meyers had four hits over 12:20 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Meyers slotted in at wing on the second line, which had been Tomas Tatar's spot until Colorado traded him to Seattle on Friday. Saturday's ice time was his most in three games since being called from AHL Colorado. It's unclear if Meyers will remain in a top-six role going forward. It could last as long as it takes for Artturi Lehkonen (back) to return, which is currently projected as the first week of January.