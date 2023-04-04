site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-ben-meyers-up-with-avalanche-501404 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's Ben Meyers: Up with Avalanche
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Meyers was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday.
Meyers has provided one goal, 27 shots on net and 20 hits in 33 appearances with the Avalanche this season. It's unclear if he will play in Tuesday's contest versus San Jose.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read