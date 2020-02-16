Avalanche's Blake Coleman: Traded to contender
The Devils traded Coleman to the Avalanche on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Not long after trading captain Andy Greene to the Islanders, the Devils sent Coleman to the Avalanche. The details of the trade haven't been disclosed yet. The 28-year-old Coleman has enjoyed a career year with the Devils, posting 21 goals and 10 assists over 57 games, and he's added a physical presence with a whopping 166 hits. He should slot into the top six while also playing on the power play as the Avalanche gear up for a Stanley Cup push. Coleman is signed through the 2020-21 season at $1.8 million per year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.