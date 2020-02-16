The Devils traded Coleman to the Avalanche on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Not long after trading captain Andy Greene to the Islanders, the Devils sent Coleman to the Avalanche. The details of the trade haven't been disclosed yet. The 28-year-old Coleman has enjoyed a career year with the Devils, posting 21 goals and 10 assists over 57 games, and he's added a physical presence with a whopping 166 hits. He should slot into the top six while also playing on the power play as the Avalanche gear up for a Stanley Cup push. Coleman is signed through the 2020-21 season at $1.8 million per year.