Comeau dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's win over the Sharks.

The Avalanche have now won eight straight games and Comeau has found a way to chip in. The second-line winger has racked up four points (one goal) in his last three games and is up to 20 points in 44 contests on the season. The lack of power-play time hurts his fantasy value, but Comeau still has value in deeper fantasy leagues due to his decent scoring ability and solid PIM totals.