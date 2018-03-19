Comeau recorded a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

The veteran winger has put together an impressive late-season surge with two goals, seven assists, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through his past 10 games. Still, even with this checking out as one of Comeau's better offensive seasons, there aren't many settings where his 12 goals and 19 assists are serviceable fantasy marks. It's likely best to continue leaving him to cavernous formats.