Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Collects two points in Sunday win
Comeau recorded a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 5-1 win over Detroit.
The veteran winger has put together an impressive late-season surge with two goals, seven assists, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through his past 10 games. Still, even with this checking out as one of Comeau's better offensive seasons, there aren't many settings where his 12 goals and 19 assists are serviceable fantasy marks. It's likely best to continue leaving him to cavernous formats.
More News
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Sets up two goals in win•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Will return Friday•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Remains sidelined•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Not playing Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Questionable for Saturday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...