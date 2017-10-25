Comeau picked up three assists in Tuesday's win over Dallas.

The third line hasn't been great for Colorado this season, but they went to work against Dallas, with Matt Nieto recording a hat trick in his return to the lineup. Comeau did find the back of the net in his last outing against the Blues, but don't look at him as anything more than a depth scorer. The 31-year-old does have a 24-goal-season to his name, but given his current role and lack of power-play time, it's hard to see him posting significant fantasy totals.