Comeau (upper body) took part in Thursday's practice session wearing a regular jersey, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Comeau being cleared for contact removes one of the last remaining hurdles to him returning to the lineup. Coach Jared Bednar didn't provide a specific timeline for the winger's reintroduction, but the Avs' Friday or Sunday matchups -- versus Winnipeg and Edmonton respectively -- would seem to be possibilities. A.J. Greer figures to be the leading candidate to get bumped from the lineup once Comeau is given the green light.