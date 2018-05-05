Comeau marked 13 goals and 21 helpers in 79 regular-season games during 2017-18.

After notching just 20 points in 2016-17, Comeau rebounded to his normal 30-plus point performance and continued to be a physical force with 145 hits and 50 PIM. The 32-year-old winger played in all six playoff games as well, and he scored two goals and dished out 21 hits. Comeau's contract expires this summer, so if Colorado doesn't retain him, he may search for the sixth different team of his NHL career.