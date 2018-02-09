Comeau won't return to Thursday's game against the Blues due to a lower-body injury, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

The severity of Comeau's malady has yet to be determined, but he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Carolina until the Avalanche release another update on his condition. If the 31-year-old winger is unable to go against the Hurricanes, A.J. Greer will likely replace him in the lineup.