Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Leaves with lower-body ailment
Comeau won't return to Thursday's game against the Blues due to a lower-body injury, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
The severity of Comeau's malady has yet to be determined, but he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Carolina until the Avalanche release another update on his condition. If the 31-year-old winger is unable to go against the Hurricanes, A.J. Greer will likely replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Bags two assists•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Scores winner against Pens•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Pots shortie Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Notches assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Dishes out trio of assists•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Scores first goal of 2017-18•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...