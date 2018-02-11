Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Not playing Saturday
Comeau (upper body) will be held out of Saturday's contest in Carolina.
Comeau was injured on Thursday against the Blues and will remain day-to-day for the time being. The 31-year-old winger has 10 goals and 22 points on the season. There are likely better options available in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Questionable for Saturday's contest•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Leaves with lower-body ailment•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Bags two assists•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Scores winner against Pens•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Pots shortie Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Notches assist in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...