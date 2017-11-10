Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Notches assist in loss
Comeau recorded an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa in Sweden.
That's the first assist for Comeau in six games, as he hadn't dished anything out since Oct. 24 against Dallas. He has two goals since that game against the Stars, but at just seven points this season, he's not a fantasy option in most cases.
