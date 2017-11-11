Comeau recorded a short-handed goal during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The hard-nosed winger is on a bit of a hot streak with three goals and four points in his last five games. He's a more attractive option in deeper leagues that count hits (27), but he's had an excellent start to the season with seven points in 15 games and a plus-2 rating.

