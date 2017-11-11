Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Pots shortie Saturday
Comeau recorded a short-handed goal during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
The hard-nosed winger is on a bit of a hot streak with three goals and four points in his last five games. He's a more attractive option in deeper leagues that count hits (27), but he's had an excellent start to the season with seven points in 15 games and a plus-2 rating.
More News
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Notches assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Dishes out trio of assists•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Scores first goal of 2017-18•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Will play Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Injured scratch Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Nets eighth goal against Sabres•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...