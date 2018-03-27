Comeau chipped in a helper on Erik Johnson's goal, but it wasn't enough in a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Monday.

Getting 20 assists isn't a bad season at all, but just that number on its own doesn't really merit ownership in standard leagues. Comeau's certainly not a bad fantasy player, but there are also much better options than him. He's a depth player, and at this point in his career, that's all he is as far as fantasy is concerned.