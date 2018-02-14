Play

Comeau (upper body) won't play Wednesday against Montreal, Avalanche Insider Rick Sadowski reports.

Comeau will miss a third straight game Wednesday, and the Avalanche have yet to establish a clear timetable for his return to action. A.J. Greer will continue to hold onto a regular spot in the lineup until Comeau is given the green light.

