Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Remains sidelined
Comeau (upper body) won't play Wednesday against Montreal, Avalanche Insider Rick Sadowski reports.
Comeau will miss a third straight game Wednesday, and the Avalanche have yet to establish a clear timetable for his return to action. A.J. Greer will continue to hold onto a regular spot in the lineup until Comeau is given the green light.
