Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Scores first goal of 2017-18
Comeau recorded a goal, three shots and four hits through 14:37 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis. The tally was his first of the season.
Comeau is nothing more than a depth forward at this stage of his career, and he's currently being deployed in a fourth-line role. It's obviously not an ideal fantasy setup, and his 15 shots and 16 hits aren't moving the needle in the peripheral categories, either. It's safe to steer clear of Comeau in most settings.
