Comeau scored an empty-net goal and recorded two shots during Monday's 2-1 win over Colorado.

This was the seventh tally and 14th point of the campaign for the veteran winger, and Comeau has also slightly tilted the scales with 16 PIM and 56 hits. Still, he's locked into a supporting role and doesn't receive consistent power-play time, so Comeau's fantasy value projects to remain limited to cavernous settings.