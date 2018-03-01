Comeau distributed a pair of helpers Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.

Comeau hadn't done anything offensively since the first of February prior to closing out the month with a pair of points. While he's beaten last year's point total, he still isn't a viable option outside of deep leagues, as forwards who score about once every three games aren't usually hard to find.

