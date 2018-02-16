Avalanche's Blake Comeau: Will return Friday
Comeau (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Friday against the Jets, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Comeau is expected to slot in alongside Matt Nieto and Carl Soderberg during the matchup, looking to build on his 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) through 53 games. However, the veteran winger's absence from the power-play limits his winger's upside from a fantasy perspective.
