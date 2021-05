Byram (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Byram was cleared to play last week, but he's remained on injured reserve as the Avalanche didn't need his services in their first-round sweep of the Blues. The 19-year-old blueliner is now eligible to be in the lineup going forward, although it remains to be seen if he can displace Patrik Nemeth or Conor Timmins from a third-pairing role.