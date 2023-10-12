Byram blocked four shots, delivered three hits and assessed four penalty minutes over 20:29 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles.

Byram has missed a significant amount of games over his first two full seasons in the NHL, but the second-pair defenseman was willing to engage opening night. He's offensively capable for a team that needs secondary scoring. Given a full season's worth of good health, the 22-year-old has the skills to help in that area. Byram recorded 10 goals and 14 assists over 42 games last season.