Byram notched two assists, four shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Byram helped out on the first and third goals of Nathan MacKinnon's hat trick Wednesday. In his last two games, Byram has picked up four helpers -- he had just one assist in his first seven playoff contests. Samuel Girard (chest) being out has allowed Byram to take on a larger role, and he's looked solid so far, at least on the scoring side of the ledger.