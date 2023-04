Byram posted an assist, eight shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Byram swapped places with Devon Toews, which gave the former a chance to play with Cale Makar. The newfound defense pairing connected with the assists on Artturi Lehkonen's second-period marker. Byram has an assist in each of the first two playoff games, and he's added 13 shots on net, seven hits and two blocked shots.