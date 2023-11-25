Byram notched an assist and four PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Byram set up a Ross Colton tally in the first period. This was Byram's second game in a row with a helper after he endured a five-game point drought. The 22-year-old defenseman has six points, 29 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 20 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 19 appearances while holding down a steady second-pairing role. With Samuel Girard entering the player assistance program Friday, Byram may get to shine on offense a bit more with a stay-at-home defensive partner in Josh Manson.