Byram (upper body) was at Wednesday's optional skate but watched from the bench, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Byram was removed from Tuesday's win over the Ducks after taking a hit from Max Jones. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar relayed that the defenseman was doing "good" as of Wednesday morning. "He caught a workout this morning, did some treatment, so hopefully he's good for tomorrow," the coach said. The hit initially raised fears of a concussion, but Bednar confirmed the injury was not related to the head following Tuesday's game.