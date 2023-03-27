Byram scored a goal on three shots with one hit and two blocked shots over 19:50 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.
Byram finished off a rush he led, banging home a rebound of a Logan O'Connor shot midway through the second period. The offensively gifted defenseman has three goals and two assists over the last eight games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Sets new career high in points•
-
Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Scores on man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Scores sixth goal of 2022-23•
-
Avalanche's Bowen Byram: On four-game point streak•
-
Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Scores in Friday's win•
-
Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Two tallies in win over Blues•