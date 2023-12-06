Colorado head coach Jared Bednar confirmed the upper-body injury Byram sustained during Tuesday's win over the Ducks was not head related, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

That's good news for Byram, who has a concussion history. The Avalanche were already without Cale Makar (lower body), which leaves the team thin on the blue line. If neither Byram nor Makar are ready to go for Thursday's home game against the Jets, Sam Malinski, who played Tuesday, and hybrid forward/defenseman Kurtis MacDermid would likely be the fill-ins.