Byram notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Byram got the puck to Valeri Nichushkin, whose attempted pass deflected off Darnell Nurse's stick and into the net for the Avalanche's first goal. Six of Byram's seven assists in the playoffs have come in the last six games as he's gotten more comfortable in a larger role on the blue line. He's added 29 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-12 rating, though he's yet to net his first postseason goal.