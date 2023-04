Byram posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.

Byram set up a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The 21-year-old Byram has been steady in the postseason, logging one assist in all three playoff games. He's added 15 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-2 rating, and he's now seeing time alongside Cale Makar on the top pairing.