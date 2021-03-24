Byram (lower body) was labeled day-to-day by coach Jared Bednar who told reporters, "As far as I know, that's day-to-day. But we'll know more when we get home," Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

It's the second time since the beginning of March that Byram has been sidelined with an injury. When healthy, the 19-year-old blueliner registered two assists, 20 shots and 31 hits in 18 contests while averaging 17:26 of ice time. Byram should continue to push for more opportunities once fully fit but may struggle for heavy minutes considering the number of young defensemen currently filling out the Avs' blue line.