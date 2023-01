Byram (lower body) could be ready to return to action following the All-Star break, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.

Byram will miss Colorado's next six games at a minimum, but it sounds like he could be ready to rejoin the lineup as early as Feb. 7 against the Penguins. The 21-year-old defender has been limited to just 10 games this season due to injury, picking up five points over that span.