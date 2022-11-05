Byram was a last-minute scratch for Saturday's game versus Columbus due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Byram took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, so there was no indication that he was in danger of missing Saturday's contest until Colorado's official lineup was released moments before puck drop. At this point Byram can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Predators.
