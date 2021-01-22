Byram had one shot and two PIM over 11:19 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Byram, Colorado's first-round pick in 2019, made his season debut Thursday, serving as one of seven active defensemen on the roster. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar thought the 19-year-old held is own against older players but made note of areas where Byram can improve, Callie Parmele of the Avalanche's official site reports. "The more he plays, the more he is going to understand that he's probably got to move [the puck] a little bit quicker sometimes, and that what's there when he first gets the puck is probably the best option." The coach said earlier that Byram would get at least a six-game look before making a decision about him staying in the NHL for a full season. Colorado is stacked at the blue line, so it may make sense to send him back to the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League instead of starting his NHL clock.