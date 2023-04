Byram notched an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

Byram had the secondary helper on Mikko Rantanen's first-period marker. Through seven games in April, Byram has three assists, nine shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating. The 21-year-old defenseman posted 24 points, 82 hits, 54 blocked shots, 65 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 42 regular-season outings, so he should be a strong part of the Avalanche's top four on the blue line.