Byram notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Byram snapped a five-game point drought with just his second assist of the campaign. The 22-year-old has added three goals, 29 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 20 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating. While he's seeing power-play time on the second unit and a top-four role, Byram's lack of offense is a little discouraging considering he seemed poised for a breakout campaign at the start of 2023-24.