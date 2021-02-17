Byram posted an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesdays' 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Byram was on the ice in the final minute of a tied game. He helped out on Nazem Kadri's game-winning goal. Byram has ascended to a top-pairing role in the absence of Cale Makar (upper body) -- Byram skated 25:03 in Tuesday's game. The 19-year-old blueliner has two assists, 16 shots on goal, nine blocks and a plus-2 rating through 10 games. It's a stretch to say he'll be a Calder Trophy candidate, but Byram's chipping in when the Avalanche need him most and should easily establish himself as a fixture among the defense corps.