Byram (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Byram was able to finish the second period after taking a big hit from Max Jones, who also left the game injured after Logan O'Connor answered with a hit of his own. Byram's lengthy injury history, particularly with concussions and head injuries, makes this designation somewhat concerning until more details are known. If Byram can't play Thursday versus the Jets and Cale Makar (lower body) also can't go, the Avalanche will likely need to make a roster move.