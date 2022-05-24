Byram provided a pair of assist, fired three shots on goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.

With Samuel Girard (chest) out for the playoffs, Byram will likely get a chance to play a larger role going forward. He helped out on tallies by Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri during the Avalanche's four-goal second period Monday. Through eight playoff outings, Byram has three assists, 17 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-8 rating, though he's mainly been limited to bottom-four minutes.