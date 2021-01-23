Byram posted an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Byram notched the primary helper on Mikko Rantanen's third-period goal. In just his second NHL game, Byram can check his first point off his milestone list. The Avalanche are gifted with a plethora of young and talented blueliners this year, so they can afford to shelter the 19-year-old Byram as he adjusts to the professional game. He has contributed five shots on goal and two PIM through his first two outings, skating in a third-pairing role. It's only up from here -- dynasty managers will want Byram active, while those in redraft leagues will want to see how he develops over the next few weeks to see if he'll stick with the big club.