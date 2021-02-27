Byram had two hits and seven PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over Arizona.
The 19-year-old Byram dropped his gloves for the first time in the NHL and was taken down by the Coyotes' Drake Caggiula. Prior to Friday, he had four fights during a four-year career in the WHL. The rookie has 19 PIM over 14 games.
