Byram filled in for Cale Makar on the top pair during Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Byram was allotted a season-high 23:07 of ice time, recoding five hits and three blocked shots, also season highs. Makar could return to action Tuesday, but it's clear head coach Jared Bednar is comfortable giving the 19-year-old blueliner a larger role.