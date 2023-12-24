Byram scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Byram snapped a five-game point drought when he scored at 8:37 of the first period. The 22-year-old defenseman has scored three of his six goals this season during December. He's up to 11 points, 44 shots on net, 33 hits, 48 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 34 outings in a second-pairing role.
