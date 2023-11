Byram scored a goal on five shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Byram has scored twice over four games in November. The defenseman's goal came at 4:57 of the second period on a feed from Nathan MacKinnon. Byram is up to three goals, one assist, 21 shots on net, 16 hits, 16 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 12 contests this season. He continues to see top-four minutes and time on the second power-play unit.